S Club 7

S Club 7 Rebrands As S Club Following The Exit Of Hannah Spearritt Ahead Of The Group’s 25th Anniversary Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The British vocal pop group S Club Seven has officially rebranded after confirming that founding member Hannah Spearritt won’t be joining them for their upcoming reunion tour.

S Club member Jonny Lee shared the news with fans via a video on the group’s social media, stating: “You’ve probably noticed that there’s only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won’t be joining us on this tour,” he said, adding, “We wish her all the best for the future.”

Along with the video update, the group removed the number 7 from their social media accounts.

Spearritt’s departure is the latest setback suffered by the group as they prepare for their 25th anniversary tour, which is planned for the UK in the fall, starting at Manchester’s AO Arena on October 12th.

In April, fellow founding member Paul Cattermole was found unresponsive at his home in Dorset and was later pronounced dead. He was 47.

