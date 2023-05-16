KayCyy Announces Headlining Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Kenyan-American rap artist known as KayCyy announced the details for his upcoming international tour.

KayCyy’s “Who Else” tour kicks off on June 7th at Union Stage in Washington, D.C. with North American shows scheduled through the rest of the month before the U.S. segment concludes at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis on June 25th.

KayCyy then heads to Europe for a quick run of shows that starts on June 29th at Lollapalooza Stockholm and winding up at Rolling Loud Germany in Munich on July 8th.

The tour’s final leg takes place in Australia, closing on July 22nd at Splendour In The Grass.

General on sale for all markets begins Friday, May 19th

KayCyy, who won a Grammy Award for his contributions on Kanye West’s Donda, is touring in support of his latest single “Roll The Dice” produced by frequent collaborator Gesaffelstein. The track is due on streaming services on May 26th.

WHO ELSE?! TOUR DATES

6/7 Washington, D.C Union Stage

6/8 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

6/9 New York, NY Governors Ball*

6/16 Los Angeles, CA The Peppermint Cub

6/17 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

6/21 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

6/23 Toronto, ON The Velvet Underground

6/25 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

6/29 Stockholm, SE Lollapalooza Stockholm*

6/30 Amsterdam, NE Melkweg Oz

7/1 Paris, FR Les Étoiles

7/2 London, UK OMEARA

7/5 Warsaw, PL Hydrozagadka

7/7 Portimao, PT Rolling Loud Portugal*

7/9 Munich, GE Rolling Loud Germany*

7/15 Melbourne, AU The Night Cat

7/21 Sydney, AU The Lansdowne

7/22 New South Wales, AU Splendour In The Grass