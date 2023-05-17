Music Midtown Festival Is Back With P!NK, Billie Eilish, Guns N’ Roses and More

ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) – Music Midtown is returning bigger than ever in 2023 with three full days of music featuring headliners P!nk, Guns N’Roses, Billie Eilish, Flume, The 1975 and Lil Baby, along with performances from Pitbull, Incubus, Niall Horan, J.I.D. and more.

Music Midtown takes place September 15-17 at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park and will feature more than 40 artists across four stages to bring three days of music spanning generations and genres.

Fans can sign up for the 3-Day ticket presale and, for the first time, a limited number of 1-Day tickets beginning Thursday (May 18) at 10 am ET, with the general on-sale to follow (if tickets are still available).

The presale for the 3-Day and limited 1-Day GA, GA+, VIP and Super VIP tickets will begin Thursday (May 18) at 10 am ET. Ticket prices include all fees and taxes.