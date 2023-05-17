Primary Wave Music Partners With Multi-Platinum Selling Rock Band Skillet

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music, a leading indie publisher of legendary and iconic music worldwide, announced their partnership today (May 17) with the award-winning rock band Skillet. The deal will see the publisher acquire the band’s music publishing and record royalties across five critically acclaimed albums released from 2003 through 2016. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Terms of the deal also include access to Primary Wave’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure, which includes digital strategy, licensing, synch opportunities, and film and TV production.

John Cooper of Skillet said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Primary Wave team. What a wild, amazing ride with all of these songs! Grateful for the past and look forward to what’s ahead!”

Samantha Rhulen, SVP of Business and Legal Affairs at Primary Wave, added, “This has been an exciting deal for me to handle on a personal level because when I was in-house at Atlantic Records 20 years ago, I did the original deal to sign Skillet to Lava Records. What the band and Zach have been able to accomplish since that time is truly impressive, and everything has now come full circle to bring them into the Primary Wave family.”