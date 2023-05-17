Amber Davis Promoted to Senior Vice President at Warner Chappell Music UK

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music UK (WCM UK) has promoted Amber Davis to the role of Senior Vice President (SVP). With her promotion, she will continue as UK Head of A&R and report to Shani Gonzales, WCM UK’s managing director. She will continue to oversee the A&R department and take a more prominent role in shaping the publisher’s UK strategy.

Davis joined WCM UK in 2014 as creative director and was named head of A&R in 2019. During her time with the company, she has signed and developed songwriters such as Dave, Fraser T. Smith, Skepta, Stormzy, Celeste, CeeBeats, and Willow Kayne.

This year, Raye had her first solo UK No. 1 single with the track “Escapsim” and saw her debut album, My 21st Century Blues, hit No. 2, was one of Davis’ first signings. Davis also signed singer/songwriter, DJ and producer Nia Archives within the past year.

Shani Gonzales, managing director of WCM UK, added: “Amber is one of the industry’s most important executives, and her success and passion have helped Warner Chappell Music UK become a leading player in the music business. Her care, dedication and ability to read the market will make her an invaluable asset in her new role. I’d like to congratulate her on this promotion, and I look forward to supporting her as she develops further.”