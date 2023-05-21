Big Yellow Dog Music Signs Songwriter & Producer BSAMZ (Brandon Sammons) To Client Roster

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Big Yellow Dog Music announced this week they had signed BSAMZ, aka Brandon Sammons, to its songwriting client roster.

With a career spanning more than ten years, BSAMZ is a highly sought-after producer and songwriter who has collaborated with some of music’s biggest names, including Kygo, Adam Lambert, Sam Feldt, Culture Club, Lady Gaga and more. He has written multiple chart-topping hits, and his songs have garnered over 500 million streams across all platforms.

BSAMZ’s successes include co-writing K-Pop group Girls’ Generation’s “You Think” off of the No. 1 Billboard World Album Lion Heart, as well as co-writing the No. 1 hit single “Hear Me Now” with the band Bad Wolves, which spent 36 weeks on the rock radio charts.

BSAMZ began his music career as the lead singer/guitarist for the band Sunset Black. After leaving Missouri for Los Angeles, he transitioned into songwriting and producing. He moved to Nashville during the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually finding a soft place to land at Big Yellow Dog Music.

“Brandon’s boundless energy for writing great music, along with such diversity, has me pumped about what we can accomplish in Nashville and abroad,” says Jacee Badeaux, Senior Creative Director, A&R.