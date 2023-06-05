Tom Grennan Signs With WME For All Areas Ahead of Album Release

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – With his new album ready to drop this month, UK singer-songwriter Tom Grennan has signed with WME as his live agent in all areas.

The Bedford-born vocalist broke through in 2017 with his single, “Found What I’ve Been Looking For.” which was certified gold in the UK. His second LP, Evering Road, was released in 2021 and reached No. 1 on the UK charts. It featured two top ten singles, “Let’s Go Home Together” and “Little Bit of Love.”

Grennan will release his third studio album, What Ifs & Maybes, on June 16 via Insanity Records/Sony Music.

Grennan, one of the UK’s hardest-working artists, has reached arena level – recently moving 100,000 tickets on his spring tour and recently wrapped up a European and US run.

While on his US tour in 2022, Grennan was rushed to the hospital after being brutally attacked outside a Manhattan bar. It was reported at the time that the “unprovoked” attack followed his NYC show where the singer/songwriter was also robbed.

For his upcoming shows and as the UK is in the midst of a cost of living crisis, Grennan acted to ensure tickets were affordable for fans at his arena shows.

Speaking in the latest edition of Music Week, he said: “When I knew I was going on tour, I made it apparent that I’d looked at these tickets and I did not want to make people pay over £100 (approximately $123.00 USD).

“I said, ‘I know we can make it work,’ and we ended up figuring out a way to make some money and also allow everybody to come and not worry about not being able to pay a bill the next day. £40 a ticket, it’s great, I’ve still made a little bit of money and people have come and enjoyed themselves and that’s what it’s about.”

Grennan was previously with Primary Talent International as his live agent.

Grennan has been with Various Artists Management (VAM) throughout his recording career and will be working with Kirsty McDonagh who joined VAM in May 2023 after eight years at Insanity Group.

Grennan was nominated at the 2023 BRIT Awards for Alternative Rock/Rock Act, his third consecutive BRIT nomination at the ceremony.