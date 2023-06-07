Fix The Tix Details Their Plan To Reform The U.S. Ticketing Industry

WASHINGTON D.C. (Hypebot) — Fix the Tix, a coalition that includes NIVA, NITO, RIAA, Wasserman, UMG, and 25 other major national music and entertainment organizations, has released a plan for comprehensive ticketing reform.

The new Fix The Tix proposal is designed to be both pro-artist and pro-consumer and provide a roadmap for the U.S. Congress to address live event ticketing’s widely publicized failures.

“The current ticketing market exposes fans and artists to predatory resellers, fraudulent practices, and exorbitant prices,” according to the coalition. “To combat these challenges, Fix the Tix calls on Congress to enact federal legislation that safeguards consumers from fake and speculative tickets, price gouging, and deceptive practices while ensuring transparency and integrity in the ticketing marketplace.”

The Fix, the Tix plan, includes provisions to:

protect consumers from price gouging;

ban speculative and fake tickets;

end fraudulent resale practices;

ensure transparent ticket pricing;

prioritize fan safety;

guarantee fans the opportunity to resell their tickets to recoup their costs;

ensure certainty in ticket-buying across the country;

further ban ticket-buying bots; and

protect consumers from consolidation.

Read the full Fix The Tix plan here.