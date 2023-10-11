The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Aaron Neville – Grammy Winning Singer/Songwriter

Aaron is very open and funny talking about his life, how he got started in music through family influences around the house, how he made it out of the projects in New Orleans to become one of the most acclaimed signers this country has generated. Hear the funny story of why as a kid he stole a car (and got arrested) and how that set him straight, what it was like working with the great Linda Ronstadt, how he found his “sound” and much more. A very revealing look into one of this country’s greatest singers.