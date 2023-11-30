Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service Extend The Give Up Transatlanticism Tour Into 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Indie rock icons The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie announced a new round of North American dates, extending their 20th anniversary co-headline ‘Give Up Transatlanticism’ tour in 2024.

The expanded tour follows demand from fans and follows the two band’s successful sold-out North American run in 2023 that included multiple shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and a three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl.

The new dates kick off at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta on April 23rd and are scheduled to conclude at Portland’s Moda Center on May 15th.

The Postal Service is comprised of Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis; Death Cab for Cutie is comprised of Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr.

Benjamin Gibbard, a co-founder of both bands, will continue to pull double duty on the 2024 dates, performing with both bands during each show.

Additionally, the Chicago-based indie rock band Slow Pulp has signed on to provide support for the spring tour.

THE POSTAL SERVICE x DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE | 2024 CO-HEADLINE TOUR DATES

APRIL

23 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

24 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center *

26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium *

27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh *

29 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

30 – Columbus, OH – The Schottenstein Center *

MAY

2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center *

3 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena *

4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

6 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre *

7 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena *

9 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *

11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBA *

12 – Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena *

14 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

15 – Portland, OR – Moda Center *

Date TBD – London, UK – Venue TBA

* w/ Special Guest Slow Pulp