Paul Smyth Promoted To GM At Wembley Stadium

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — London’s iconic Wembley Stadium announced the promotion of Paul Smyth to the role of the stadium’s General Manager.

In his new billet, Smyth will be tasked with overseeing all events at the stadium along with managing day-to-day operations.

Smyth has been a part of the team at Wembley since the stadium opened in 2007, most recently serving as Head of Event Operations.

In addition, Wembley announced the departure of longtime Stadium Director Liam Boylan, who is stepping away after almost a decade in the role.

Following his departure, Chris Bryant, the current Director of Tournaments & Events at The FA, will step in as Interim Stadium Director while a search for a full-time replacement is conducted.