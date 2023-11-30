Phish Announces Multiple Shows At The Sphere Las Vegas In April

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, Phish announced plans to join Irish rock legends U2 as one of the few bands to perform at The Sphere, the brand-new cutting-edge Las Vegas arena.

Phish will take the stage at The Sphere for a quartet of performances from April 18-21, 2024. Phish the shows mark the beginning of the band’s relationship with The Sphere but will be their only performances at the venue in 2024.

According to the band, the performances will feature completely unique visuals, taking advantage of The Sphere’s extensive LED displays, and setlists, making each of the four shows a unique audio-visual experience.

“From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we’ve been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas,” said Trey Anastasio, Phish guitarist and vocalist. “We’re thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans.”

The ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through 9 AM PT/noon ET Monday, December 11. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 15 at 10AM PT/1PM ET.