BMG Announces A Global Reorganization

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — German music company BMG announced plans for a reorganization of its key business structures to foster continued growth.

According to BMG, the company’s new organization will help to create a clear distinction between local expertise for servicing clients and the global functions which help raise artist profiles internationally.

The reorganization will see catalog, sales, and marketing become global functions, alongside BMG’s existing technology, rights and royalties operations.

Additionally, regional campaign management will collaborate with a newly created global marketing team that will take point on analytics, content creation, and media planning and buying.

According to BMG, the company’s new global catalog operations will be based in Los Angeles, and the company’s regional operations, including frontline recorded music in Europe, will be “recalibrated” to operate in a new ‘hub-and-spoke’ structure.

“Fifteen years after the emergence of streaming, music is going through another tectonic change. It is vital we now re-engineer our business to make the most of that opportunity. BMG has challenged the conventions of the music industry ever since we began, bringing music publishing and recordings under one roof with a distinctive service-orientated and transparent approach. Now new ways of creating and consuming music and looming changes in streaming economics are challenging us to do even better for our clients,” stated BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld.

“We are changing the way we do things. We will combine creative intuition with data-driven insights to deliver the best service for our clients and customers,” Coesfeld added. “We are local where necessary, global where possible.”