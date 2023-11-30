ASM Global Partners With Voltus As Part Of Its Sustainability Goals

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management giant ASM Global announced a new partnership with distributed energy resource platform and virtual power plant operator Voltus that will see ASM Global compensated for its energy reduction efforts across all venues located in wholesale and regulated power markets in the U.S.

ASM Global currently operates more than 40 qualifying sites in the U.S. and its clients represent the largest collection of major live event venues that have been certified as green facilities.

The news of the partnership follows the announcement earlier this year that ASM Global plans to pursue an aggressive course of fostering sustainability practices and technology at its managed portfolio of venues. The plans include a commitment from ASM Global to reduce its energy consumption by 25% within the next seven years and be fully carbon neutral by 2050.

The announcement of the deal with Voltus follows the company’s launch of what it bills as the first real-time, site-level carbon emissions avoidance reporting as part of demand response participation.

“Consuming clean energy and becoming more efficient is an integral aspect of becoming carbon neutral,” said Doug Thornton, executive vice president, at ASM Global. “By participating in demand response programs with Voltus, we’re able to reduce energy use during times that are often associated with the highest emissions.”

“Participating in demand response with Voltus has been one of the easiest ways to reduce our Scope 2 carbon emissions,” said Ryan Buries, assistant general manager, at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, an ASM Global managed venue. “In addition, we’re able to instantly view avoided emissions to include in our overall sustainability reporting, along with viewing real-time energy consumption both during and outside of dispatches to improve overall energy efficiency efforts.”

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with ASM Global and its venue portfolio,” said Todd Krause, chief revenue officer at Voltus. “ASM Global’s managed venues are staples within cities and communities. Now, not only are they getting paid to reduce energy and emissions in those regions for financial, environmental, safety, and health benefits, but they’re also supporting the growth of renewable energy. Providing flexible resources to balance the supply variability associated with renewables helps remove barriers to growth of renewable generation. This partnership is a win on multiple fronts.”