Report: Beyoncé Has The Highest Grossing Tour Of 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Despite the furor surrounding Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour, Beyoncé laid claim to the highest grossing tour of 2023, according to data compiled by Billboard Boxscores.

According to Billboard, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour grossed $579.8 million between May 10th and October 1st, 2023, selling more than 2.8 million tickets.

In addition, Beyoncé sold an additional $9.3 million and 53,200 tickets in Kansas City on Oct. 1 outside of the tracking period, making for the biggest one-year accumulation by an artist in Billboard Boxscore’s history.

Beyoncé’s results pushed her well ahead of other contenders for the top prize, including Ed Sheeran and Bad Bunny, who each grossed more than $430 million in 2022 and 2018, respectively.

Meanwhile, Swift’s own tour is on track to become the highest grossing tour of all time and while no official numbers have been announced as of yet, she is on track to break the current record holder Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour with more than $900 million in ticket sales and counting, Billboard reported.

Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour kicked off in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, starting a 55-stadium show odyssey that concluded at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on August 9th. Swift then headed to Central and South America for a series of shows that included stops in Mexico, and a three-night stand in Brazil that was marred by dangerous weather and postponed performances.