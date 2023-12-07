Live Nation Partners With SoLa Impact to Fund State-Of-The-Art Technology and Entertainment Center For Underserved Youth In South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced an expansion of its collaboration with the SoLa Impact-affiliated foundation, the SoLa Foundation.

The expanded partnership includes a substantial investment to support the establishment of their second cutting-edge youth center. The center is designed to offer fully subsidized educational and workforce training opportunities specifically tailored for the entertainment and technology sectors.

The financial backing from Live Nation ensures the completion of the SoLa Tech and Entertainment Center, named the SoLa Tech and Entertainment Center Powered by Live Nation.

Set to commence operations in early 2025, this new facility will span 8,500 square feet and will be situated on the ground level of the “Crenshaw Lofts,” a 195-unit workforce and affordable housing development overseen by SoLa Impact.

This upcoming center will serve as the home of the Live Nation Next Gen Program, a unique 18-week paid apprenticeship program catering to historically marginalized youth aged 16 to 21 from South Los Angeles. Participants will delve into various career paths within entertainment and production, receiving guidance directly from Live Nation professionals. The curriculum will cover diverse aspects of live entertainment, encompassing booking, marketing, operations, and more. This initiative will operate in collaboration with Live Nation’s School of Live, culminating in the group organizing, promoting, and producing their own community concert.

“We are incredibly inspired and encouraged by Live Nation’s continued partnership and their commitment to diversity and inclusion in the live music industry and beyond,” said Sherri Francois, SoLa Impact’s Chief Impact Officer and Executive Director of the SoLa Foundation. “This is another amazing example of the power of mission-aligned corporate and nonprofit partners working together with focus and determination to solve seemingly intractable challenges. Thanks to Live Nation, the Crenshaw-LAX Corridor will become a hub of tech and career training. And we’re just getting started.”

“We created our School of Live because live music isn’t a standard part of most schools and colleges, even though it continues to be a growing industry,” added Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment. “By partnering together with SoLa, kids learn the business of music and we help them get first-hand experience, which unlocks a whole new world of careers, which has been incredible to be part of.”