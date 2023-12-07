Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates

Record Store Day Launches RSD MRKT Online Music Marketplace

Record Store Day Launches RSD MRKT Online Music Marketplace
Hypebot  Contact MePosted on
320 0

(HYPEBOT) – The Record Store Day team has brought together record stores from around the country to create RSD MRKT, a 24/7/365 marketplace to buy special releases while still supporting an independent record store.

RSD MRKT also counterbalances vinyl’s version of ticket scalping – online merchants who buy out Record Store Day releases at local stores for the purpose of reselling them at exorbitant pieces online.

The new marketplace will offer:

  • News copies of RSD BLACK FRIDAY releases from 2023 and past events
  • Newcopies of RECORD STORE DAY releases from 2023 and past events
  • NEW copies of RECORD STORE VARIANTS of new releases and reissues every week

All RSD MRKT sellers are RSD Pledge-signed US brick-and-mortar record stores with new stores joining daily and new stock added hourly. Users can shop from one store or multiple stores using a single checkout cart

Learn more and support local independent record stores here.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.

Join CelebrityAccess Now