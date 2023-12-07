Record Store Day Launches RSD MRKT Online Music Marketplace

(HYPEBOT) – The Record Store Day team has brought together record stores from around the country to create RSD MRKT, a 24/7/365 marketplace to buy special releases while still supporting an independent record store.
RSD MRKT also counterbalances vinyl’s version of ticket scalping – online merchants who buy out Record Store Day releases at local stores for the purpose of reselling them at exorbitant pieces online.
The new marketplace will offer:
- News copies of RSD BLACK FRIDAY releases from 2023 and past events
- Newcopies of RECORD STORE DAY releases from 2023 and past events
- NEW copies of RECORD STORE VARIANTS of new releases and reissues every week
All RSD MRKT sellers are RSD Pledge-signed US brick-and-mortar record stores with new stores joining daily and new stock added hourly. Users can shop from one store or multiple stores using a single checkout cart
Learn more and support local independent record stores here.
Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.