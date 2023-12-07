Record Store Day Launches RSD MRKT Online Music Marketplace

(HYPEBOT) – The Record Store Day team has brought together record stores from around the country to create RSD MRKT, a 24/7/365 marketplace to buy special releases while still supporting an independent record store.

RSD MRKT also counterbalances vinyl’s version of ticket scalping – online merchants who buy out Record Store Day releases at local stores for the purpose of reselling them at exorbitant pieces online.

The new marketplace will offer:

News copies of RSD BLACK FRIDAY releases from 2023 and past events

Newcopies of RECORD STORE DAY releases from 2023 and past events

NEW copies of RECORD STORE VARIANTS of new releases and reissues every week

All RSD MRKT sellers are RSD Pledge-signed US brick-and-mortar record stores with new stores joining daily and new stock added hourly. Users can shop from one store or multiple stores using a single checkout cart

Learn more and support local independent record stores here.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.