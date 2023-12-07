The ASM Global-Managed Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority Makes Its Official Debut

GLEN ALLEN, VA (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global and the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority marked the debut of the brand-new Henrico Sports & Events Center by welcoming the public for a grand opening event.

The opening event included a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony and featured appearances by Henrico Board Chairman Frank J. Thornton and other county officials. The evening also included games, music, giveaways and more as attendees were afforded a chance to see the new live and in action.

The 185,000-square-foot, 3,500-capacity arena features retractable, tiered seating and floor seating, and includes a flexible event space that can be configured for 12 basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts simultaneously. The center includes a mezzanine level with viewing areas, multiple entrances and exits, meeting and changing rooms, bar/restaurant and concession areas, and a broadcast room, among other amenities.

The space can also accommodate civic events, concerts, and other gatherings along with its primary mission of hosting basketball events such as its first NCAA Division 1 basketball game, which will take place on December 11th, featuring the women’s teams from VCU and the University of Delaware.

“We’re thrilled to open the doors to this beautiful new facility and show our community what we mean when we say we’re delivering ‘Showtime. All the Time!’” said Dennis Bickmeier, executive director of the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority, which oversees the facility with operator ASM Global. “The Henrico Sports & Events Center is already boosting our economy with sports tourism, providing great opportunities for our local athletes and enhancing our quality of life by providing great entertainment for our entire community.”

“Together, the teams at the Authority and ASM Global have been working diligently to bring exciting shows and events to this multi-purpose venue,” said Will Berryman, general manager of the Henrico Sports & Events Center. “We are very pleased with the progress, as 90+ organizations have already scheduled 46 weekends through 2024, including tournaments, practices, meetings and other events. It’s great to see just how excited the community and surrounding region is to utilize this new center and we were fortunate to experience it in person at the grand opening event. We truly look forward to continuing the momentum and success here.”