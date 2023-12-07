The Feldman Agency Partners With Tennis Canada To Launch The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Multifaceted Canadian entertainment company The Feldman Agency is partnering with Tennis Canada for the launch of a major new concert and sports facility in Toronto.

The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium, located in the heart of York University’s campus will offer all the amenities of a large-scale venue, including food and drinks to private lounges and even an onsite restaurant.

With a capacity of 9,000 fans, the stadium will host a range of live entertainment, from country and rock shows, to sports and cultural showcases.

“After nearly 50 years of booking our talent in some of the world’s biggest and best venues, we know what performers and fans want, and The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium has what it takes,” says Jeff Craib, CEO of TFA. “With a comparable concert business to New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, Toronto needed another outdoor concert space for both domestic and international talent. We can’t wait to open our doors in 2024 to welcome some of the world’s leading performers and thousands of their fans.”

“We’re thrilled to bring a world-class live music and entertainment venue to Toronto,” says Rob Segal, President of TFA. “As a company, we continue to grow and evolve our footprint in the Canadian entertainment business and have big plans for the space. We believe The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium will become a gathering place for music lovers for years to come,” he adds.

“The concert series is an exciting new initiative for Tennis Canada,” said CEO Michael Downey. “The opportunity to partner with The Feldman Agency and bring music to The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium will enable us to showcase our world-class venue to a whole new audience. Hosting concerts in our stadium will allow us to experience the best of both worlds, exploring new entertainment streams while staying true to our mission of growing tennis year-round – with our programs continuing to run throughout the year on our indoor and outdoor courts at Sobeys Stadium.”

The venue is expected to open in early 2024.