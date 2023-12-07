Chris Stapleton & Noah Kahan To Headline Railbird 2024

LEXINGTON, KY (CelebrityAccess) — Chris Stapleton and Noah Kahan have been announced as the headliners for the 2024 return of Live Nation’s Railbird Music Festival.

Set for June 1st and 2nd at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky, the festival will feature more than 30 artists across three stages of music, including Hozier, Turnpike Troubadours, Counting Crows, Lord Huron, Wynonna Judd, Dwight Yoakam, and Elle King.

Along with music, the historic Red Mile racetrack will host curated bourbon and equine experiences that highlight the cultural heritage of Kentucky.

2024 will mark the second year the festival has taken place at Red Mile and follows a fully sold-out debut in 2023.

2-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Presale tickets are on sale now.