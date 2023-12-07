The MLC Announces The Vendors For A New Supplemental Matching Network For Copyrights

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Mechanical Licensing Collective, administrator of the blanket compulsory license for the use of musical works by digital music services, announced plans for a new Supplemental Matching Network that will provide data matching services for music copyrights.

The network, which will initially be composed of five companies, includes Blokur, Jaxsta, Pex, Salt and SX Works, a SoundExchange company. These vendors were selected by the MLC following an assessment that included both qualitative evaluations through a Request for Information and subsequent quantitative testing through pilot programs.

The new network will augment the MLC’s existing capabilities as well as services provided by the MLC’s existing vendors, the organization said.

“We conducted an extensive due diligence process to select the initial set of vendors for our Supplemental Matching Network,” says Andrew Mitchell, Head of Analytics & Automation at The MLC. “These vendors bring complementary technologies and capabilities that can be effectively leveraged to serve our members. This network reflects our ongoing commitment to evolve in innovative ways to best achieve The MLC’s mission.”