Report: Taylor Swift On Track To Gross More Than $2bn In Ticket Sales From Her ‘Eras’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Taylor Swift’s already huge 2023 just got a bit bigger as her record-breaking Eras tour becomes the first to ever top the $1 billion mark for gross ticket sales, according to data compiled by Pollstar.

According to Pollstar, the tour sold an estimated 4.35 million tickets from 60 shows for the period 12-month period of Nov. 17, 2022, to Nov. 15, 2023.

Additionally, Pollstar projected that her box office proceeds for 2024 are on track to double her current ticket grosses, bringing the already recording-breaking tour north of $2 billion.

And that’s not counting merch sales, which Pollstar’s research suggested generated about $200 million during the run.

Of course, those figures are all estimates as Swift’s team has declined to provide any official box office numbers for the tour.

The estimates put Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour well ahead of the other contenders for the record, including U2’s “360” tour which grossed $753 million from 2009-2011, Ed Sheeran’s Divide Tour, which grossed $776 million over three years from 2017 to 2019, and the previous record-holder, Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which generated grosses of $939 million between 2018 and 2023.