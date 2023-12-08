Sony Music Publishing CEO Jon Platt To Be Honored With A 2024 Grammy Salute To Industry Icons

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt has been announced as the honoree for the 2024 Grammy Salute To Industry Icons.

The Recording Academy will honor Platt during Clive Davis’ famous Pre-Grammy gala on February 3rd, the night before the 66th annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place.

Platt has served as the Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, since succeeding Martin Bandier in the post in 2019. Since his appointment, the music publisher has secured partnerships with legendary songwriters such asBruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Ashley Gorley, and helped to sign future legends such as Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Latto, Anitta, Central Cee, Kane Brown, and the Kid LAROI.

He began his career as a DJ in Denver, helping to break records by artists such as Public Enemy and Arrested Development in the market. He later served as chairman & CEO of Warner Chappell, helping to lead the music publisher’s turnaround and also spent almost two decades at EMI, where he signed Jay-Z in 1996.

Along with his work at Sony, Platt also sits on the boards of Berklee College of Music, Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Motown Museum, Living Legends Foundation, and the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA).

“One of the most influential figures in the industry, Jon has consistently set the bar for leadership in music,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “His ongoing commitment to equity, his dedication to quality, and his advocacy for artists across all crafts and genres have been an inspiration to music leaders everywhere. We look forward to an incredible evening dedicated to honoring his incredible impact.”

“Jon Platt is one of the music industry’s most illustrious leaders and I am thrilled that he will be this year’s Salute to Industry Icons honoree,” said Clive Davis. “Jon’s longtime trailblazing commitment to supporting songwriters across the music spectrum as well as his staunch dedication to advocacy, diversity and equality in the music business are exemplary. Artists and the industry at large are fortunate to have his insight and passion at the helm.”