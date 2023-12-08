Lallie Jones And Josh D’Amore Promoted At 300 Entertainment

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Record label 300 Entertainment announced a round of senior promotions that includes the elevation of Lallie Jones to Vice President, Marketing, and Josh D’Amore to Senior Vice President, Digital & Streaming.

In her new role at 300 Entertainment, Lallie Jones will continue to lead marketing campaigns marketing for artists such as PinkPantheress, $NOT, Phony Ppl, among others, while Josh D’Amore will lead a team of seven focused on commerce, digital strategy, and streaming for the label’s entire roster.

Jones joined 300 Enrtainment as the label’s first employee in 2013, serving as executive assistant to Co-Founder Lyor Cohen. Since then, she has played a role in the success of releases by $NOT to Phony Ppl, among others.

“Throughout my time at 300 Entertainment I’ve had the opportunity to work fearlessly and learn endlessly alongside an amazing team,” said Jones. “The artist-first environment that Kevin Liles, Rayna Bass, and Selim Boub have fostered has allowed me to learn how to extract what the artist is saying, defend their vision, and ensure it is never tarnished. With the art I am delivering to the market, I handle it as if I’m sitting in the artist’s position. I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with the talented team at 300 Entertainment.”

D’Amore joined the label in 2014 as Director, Digital and has since worked on projects that range from Fetty Wap and Gunna to Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug. During his tenure at the label, he’s worked his way up the ranks to most recently service as VP of Streaming.

“Kevin is a great leader and has given me the opportunity to learn alongside him. It’s a family here and Rayna and Selim have entrusted me with building a team focused on the future. 300 is a special place that believes in our artists and the people in the building.”

“Lallie and Josh are both incredibly valuable members of the 300 Entertainment team. They have been a vital part of some of our biggest success stories, and will undoubtedly play crucial roles in many more to come. We can’t wait for what 2024 has in store as our team only continues to grow and evolve with incredible energy and enthusiasm,” 300 Co-Presidents Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab said in a joint statement.