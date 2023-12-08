Kodak Black Arrested For Drug Possession In Florida

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — South Florida rapper Kodak Black was arrested on Thursday after police allegedly found him asleep in a Bentley with controlled substances on his person.

The Miami Herald reported that Kodak, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, faces charges of cocaine possession, evidence tampering and improperly stopping, standing or parking.

Police reported finding Karpi asleep behind the wheel of a Bentley its tail lights lit and upon approaching the vehicle, claimed they found Kapri asleep inside.

Officers reported detecting the smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and detected the smell of alcohol from an open container, the Miami Herald reported.

During their investigation, police alleged they observed Kapri drop a bag of white powder that later tested positive for cocaine. Officers reported finding white powder on Kapri’s face and white rock-like objects inside of the vehicle that also tested positive for cocaine.

Kapri has a substantial criminal history that spans multiple states and is currently facing prosecution over drug charges stemming from a traffic stop in 2022.

It is unclear if Kapri has obtained legal counsel for his latest charges and a rep for the rapper was not available for comment.