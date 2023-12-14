Ja Rule Celebrates 25 Years By Announcing The 2024 ‘The Sunrise Tour’

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary New York rapper, actor and Hollis, Queens native Ja Rule has announced that he will take the stage in 2024 in support of “The Sunrise Tour,” with stops across the UK and Ireland. The tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Ja Rule’s debut album, Venni Vetti Vecci, which sequentially placed the rapper in superstardom status with a platinum record and hit song in “Holla Holla.” The ten-date trek will also mark Ja Rule’s first time performing in the UK in over a decade.

“The Sunrise Tour” will kick off on March 1 in Cardiff, Wales. From there, Ja Rule will bring his extensive catalog of hits like “Always on Time,” “Mesmerize,” and “Between Me and You” to cities such as London and Dublin before wrapping up the tour in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 17.

Ja Rule will also be joined by high-profile special guests Mya, Keri Hilson, and Lloyd, among others soon to be announced. Check local listings for exact lineup details. More tour dates will be announced shortly.

Speaking on the milestone tour, Universal Attractions Agent Jason Barnett said: “It’s been a pleasure working with everyone involved in making “The Sunrise Tour” a reality. Ja Rule last performed in the U.K. back in 2014, making this tour long overdue for the fans. I know Ja Rule is incredibly excited for the tour, and it’s going to be an amazing run.”

2024 “The Sunrise Tour” Dates

FRI, March 1 – Cardiff, Wales – Utilita Arena

SAT, March 2 – London, England – OVO Arena Wembley

SUN, March 3 – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena

TUE, March 5 – Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena

WED, March 6 – Leeds, England – First Direct Arena

SAT, March 9 – Liverpool, England – M&S Bank Arena

SUN, March 10 – Newcastle, England – UPON TYNE Utilita Arena

WED, March 13 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

THU, March 14 – Belfast, Ireland – SSE Arena Belfast

SUN, March 17 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

Tickets for “The Sunrise Tour” are on sale now and can be purchased at the link below. https://tourlink.to/JaRuleTickets24