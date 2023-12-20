The Mohegan Sun Arena Named Newsweek’s Top Casino With Live Entertainment In The U.S. For 2023

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — The Mohegan Sun added another accolade to a growing and impressive list this week when they were named as Best Casino with Live Entertainment In America in the latest Newsweek Readers Choice Poll.

In addition to the nationwide voting, a panel of experts also picked the finalist, the final list was determined by a panel of experts.

The Mohegan Sun was selected for top honors over rivals such as Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut, the Borgata Hotel, Casino, and Spa in Atlantic City, and WinStar World Casino and the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida.

“This never gets old and is another acknowledgment and recognition of the men and women who work nonstop every day to be the best in the country. They are the reason Mohegan’s entertainment brand is #1 and celebrated by our guests and artists worldwide,” said Tom Cantone, President Mohegan Sports & Entertainment Worldwide.

To date, the Mohegan Sun is the recipient of 19 national awards and 30 overall recognition awards.