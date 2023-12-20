Eric Johanson Announces U.S. And European Tour Dates

NEW ORLEANS, LA (CelebrityAccess) — Blues-rocker Eric Johanson announced he will be embarking on his ‘Don’t Hold Back’ tour in early 2024.

The tour kicks off on January 27th, 2024 in Decatur, Alabama, with dates across the U.S. through mid-February when the U.S. segment wraps at Knucklehead’s in Kansas City on Feb. 9th.

In April, Johanson heads to Europe for a string of shows, starting at Theaterstübchen in Kassel, Germany on April 11 and winding up at Harmonie in Bonn, Germany on May 5th.

Johanson is also lined up for multiple European festivals in the Summer of 2024, including Time to Rock in Sweden and the BluesCazorla Festival, in Carloza, Spain.

Johanson is touring behind his latest album, “The Deep and the Dirty” which dropped last July via Ruf Records. The album landed at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart and recently re-entered at #6. Johanson’s previous release also cracked the Top 10.