Goose And Geese Announce Band Departures

CONNECTICUT (CelebrityAccess) – Indie jam band Goose and Brooklyn punk band Geese – as if that isn’t confusing enough, are active and operating – both well-known on the jam band and punk music scene. Hours after Brooklyn-based rockers Geese announced their guitarist Foster Hudson was leaving the band, Connecticut jam band Goose announced the departure of their drummer, Ben Atkind.

Goose has released a statement reiterating that Atkind leaving the band is “not a result of fighting, drama or malicious intent on any end, but merely recognizing that, over time, it’s just not a right fit anymore,” as Geese says Foster leaving is because he’s pursuing other academic endeavors.

You can read their statements in full below.

Goose:

To our Goose Family, There has been a lot going on these days, and we’d like to take a moment to address a change happening within the band. Over the last few months, we’ve had some really difficult internal conversations that have unfortunately resulted in Ben’s departure. As everyone knows, with any type of relationship, sometimes growing in different directions is beyond our control. After a great deal of time and effort working to bridge fundamental personal and creative differences, we’ve come to a place where we feel our current path to be unsustainable long-term. Looking at the larger scope of our lives, we feel in our hearts that making this change is ultimately in the best interest of everyone’s well-being. Change is often very painful and scary, but an unavoidable part of life. This band and everyone involved in it means the world to us, and there is no aspect of this decision we’ve taken lightly. We all love Ben very much and want nothing but the best for him. He is a world class drummer, and we can’t wait to watch and support his future endeavors. We ask for your understanding and faith that these types of situations are often far more complicated than what meets the eye and that this decision is a difficult one for all of us. It is not the result of fighting, drama or malicious intent on any end, but merely recognizing that, over time, it’s just not the right fit anymore. All we can do is continue to move forward toward what we feel is best for everyone’s personal and creative growth, health, and happiness. We are endlessly grateful for the ride we have had so far. Every hurdle along the way has offered an opportunity to learn more about how to be a band and grow tighter as a family. Sharing our music with a community that we connect with so deeply has brought us a humbling amount of joy, and we wouldn’t trade that for anything. While this has been a difficult and painful time, we are also incredibly excited for the next chapter of this band. We will be heading into the new year with a renewed sense of creative fire that will allow us to dive deeper into the music and continue bringing you the Goose experience you know and love. We can’t thank you enough for your continuous support and understanding through this transition. With Love,

Rick, Peter, Trevor, and Jeff

Geese:

Over the past few months, we have received a number of comments regarding Foster’s whereabouts. We would like to address said comments now. Earlier this year, Foster decided to take a leave from the band to pursue his academic endeavors. Moving forward, Foster will remain at school, and Geese will continue as a 4 piece. We wholeheartedly support Foster’s decision to continue his studies and we hope that you will too. Thank you and much love. -Geese

Atkind, raised in the Boston area, was a founding member of Goose, which formed in 2014 with singer and guitarist Rick Mitarotonda and bassist Trevor Weekz. The trio were previously in the band Vasudo. The band underwent several lineup changes before adding keyboardist/guitarist Peter Anspach to the mix at the end of 2017 with drummer Jeff Arevalo joining in 2020.

Atkind released his own statement after news broke of his departure.

Atkind:

To the Fans, Friends, and Family of Goose, After nearly a decade on the road, hundreds of performances, several albums, and countless memories, it is with both a heavy heart and a deep sense of gratitude that I send this message. From early shows at Jimmy’s Seaside and O’Neill’s to sold-out concerts at Red Rocks and Hampton Coliseum to unforgettable performances on national TV, the Goose journey has been nothing short of remarkable. We’ve had the opportunity to share the stage with personal heroes and legends who are forever stitched into the fabric of modern music. Conceiving a dream isn’t easy, and I realize how lucky I am to have been a part of it — from the very beginning until where Goose is now. Long-term creative camaraderie demands personal evolution. It demands consistent communication, mutual empathy, and a willingness to compromise. Even though this is something we tried, these elements fell out of sync, which is where we find ourselves today. I will be forever grateful for my time with my bandmates and wish them the best as we prepare to go our separate ways. To our fans: my journey thus far would not have been possible without your steadfast encouragement, electrifying enthusiasm, and unwavering loyalty. You’ve truly embraced our music, celebrated our milestones, and always made me feel at home. Your continued support means the world to me and for this, I cannot thank you enough. To the touring crew: your tireless work behind the scenes has made each performance magical. Your commitment and hard work have never gone unnoticed. You are the unsung heroes of this journey, and I am deeply thankful for each one of you. I look forward to exploring new creative avenues and continuing my musical journey — with all of you and in ways that feel authentic to me. With love, profound gratitude for the past, and optimism for the future, Ben Atkind

Geese released their sophomore album, 3D Country, where the single “Cowboy Nudes” landed on Consequences’ list of best songs of 2023. The band is set to support Greta Van Fleet and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard in 2024 on their US tour(s).

So many things I could write here. Is a new gander on the horizon? Are they just migrating birds moving on to better pastures? Perhaps a mallard or a gosling is on the horizon for each band? Let’s just hope an Anserine doesn’t take Foster or Atkind’s place. I can keep going, but fortunately, I won’t.