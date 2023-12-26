Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Kirk Herbstreit – Emmy Winning Analyst – ESPN College Game Day

Kirk Herbstreit
A totally riveting conversation with Kirk about the amazing and gutsy gamble he made turning down a lucrative sales job after college to pursue a “no way you’ll make it” dream career in broadcasting, the effects of coming from a broken home and his challenging upbringing as a painfully shy kid, what traits makes him such a good broadcaster, how he persevered through a frustrating Ohio State playing career and much more.

