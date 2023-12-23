Outback Presents Announces Stellar Year Of Top Tours And Record Ticket Sales

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – In a fantastic year for Nashville-based entertainment company Outback Presents, the most extensive comedy tour promoter in the world, 2023 saw exponential growth in revenue from their combined year-end concert grosses totaling $176.5M across multiple genre tours and shows.

Led by Chairman of the Board Leigh Feuerstein and Chief Executive Officer Mike Smardak, Outback Presents made waves in the burgeoning live music scene through strategic partnerships recognizing the continued growth and global domination of Latin Music. Understanding the potential of this new space in the touring market, Outback Presents promoted their first ventures into Latin music, closing out with two of the Top Grossing Latin tours of the year by the genre’s leading touring titans. “This year was an incredible year, with Outback being a force in the industry and leading entertainment to the next level.

I look forward to an even more successful 2024 with more collaborations on the horizon,” said Artie Pabon, CEO of La Commission.

Romeo Santos, The King of Bachata’s record-breaking Formula Vol. 3 Tour, found the superstar playing 90 dates across the world, including 34 shows in North America with over 65M in gross revenue through a summer stadium run and fall arena trek, making history at multiple venues. Santos had the highest-grossing Latin concert ever at the Loan Depot Park Stadium in Miami, FL – home of the Marlins and record concert sales in Nashville and Charlotte from two sold-out dates at the Spectrum Center, an unprecedented feat for a Latin artist. The tour finished within the top 40 of Billboard’s overall Year End Top Tours tally and was the fifth most successful Latin tour in 2023.

Earlier in the year, Outback Presents began their foray into the Latin Music touring market with Rauw Alejandro. The deal was the Latin Urban music star’s most extensive U.S. tour to date. The ambitious 25-city date Saturno Tour broke records, grossing over 36M in revenue and finishing on Billboard as the sixth top Latin tour of the year. Alejandro performed in multiple cities for the first time with record attendance, including selling out for two consecutive nights in Miami and Los Angeles markets.

2024 will continue to bring more Latin programming as Outback Presents continues to align with upcoming strategic partnerships to continue their expansion and brand development in the Latin Music touring sector, with more announcements coming early next year.

