Blackpink Members End Solo Deals With K-Pop Agency YG Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – K-pop girl group BLACKPINK members have decided not to renew their separate, solo individual contracts with the K-pop agency YG Entertainment.

“BLACKPINK recently renewed their contracts with YG for their group activities, and we have agreed not to proceed with additional contracts for [the members’] individual activities,” YG said in a statement to the media. “We will do our utmost to support BLACKPINK’s activities, and we will cheer on the members’ activities with warm hearts,” the agency added.

The news confirms earlier reports that the group’s members — Jisoo (Kim Ji-soo), Lisa (Lalisa Manobal), Jennie (Kim Jennie) and Rose (Roseanne Park) — would not renew their exclusive individual contracts with YG but would continue group activities as BLACKPINK under the label.

TimesofIndia.indiatimes.com has reported that Jisoo has signed a solo contract under the management of her brother’s agency, Blissoo. Blissoo is a subsidiary of Biomom, Inc., with Jisso’s brother serving as the CEO.

Separately, Jennie launched her record label called Odd Atelier in November 2023, describing it as “a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected.”

“I’m… excited about what’s to come as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and, of course, BLACKPINK,” Jennie wrote on her Instagram story.

Established by YG in August 2016, BLACKPINK has attained global recognition, securing various awards such as the 2023 MTV Video Music Award for Group of the Year and making history as the first K-pop act to headline Coachella.

The group has amassed 19.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 95.5 million YouTube subscribers, and 58 million followers on Instagram.