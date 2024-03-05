Four Teens Arrested For Alleged Terror Plot Against A Brussels Concert Venue

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — Four teenagers were arrested in Belgium on Sunday for allegedly planning to attack an unnamed concert venue in the nation’s capital of Brussels.

According to the English language Brussel Times, the arrests included three minors from Ninove, Brussels, and Charleroi, and one adult from Liège, who were all suspected of taking part in the plans for the attack.

The name of the venue that was to be targeted in the attack has not been disclosed by law enforcement officials but Belga News Agency reported that the Botanique concert hall, part of the La Botanique Cultural Center was the intended target.

A representative from the Federal Prosecutor’s Office told Belgium’s VRT News, “These are individuals suspected of preparing a terrorist attack,” adding, “We have to frame the individuals in the jihadist milieu.”

Federal Justice Minister Paul Van Tigchelt told VRT News that the individuals communicated about their plans via a closed chat group and security officials are currently investigating if there were links to other people, either in Belgium or abroad.

According to the Brussels Times, no weapons or explosives were confiscated during the arrest but electronic gear, including laptops and mobile phones, were seized.

“The suspects are indeed very young. This is unfortunately a confirmation of the current threat picture,” said Van Tigchelt. “It is not the first time that we see young people radicalizing very quickly, especially through social media, through closed communication groups.”