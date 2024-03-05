Comedian Nick Swardson Escorted From Stage During Colorado Show

BEAVER CREEK, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian and actor Nick Swardson got the hook during a show in Colorado on Sunday after he appeared to be too intoxicated to continue.

Swardson was about 20 minutes into his set at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, Colorado on Sunday when he was removed from stage by venue staff amid boos from the crowd.

In a clip of the incident shared on social media, the lights go off and Swardson is escorted from the stage before a man identifying himself as the director of operations at the theater tells the audience, “We’ve decided to conclude the show early in the best interest of those who bought tickets. We apologize for what you’ve seen tonight. Please email the box office. We’ll be responding to inquiries and processing credits and refunds.”

On social media, fans suggested that Swardson was intoxicated during the performance and the comedian himself later seemed to confirm this while addressing the incident on social media, stating, “Travel tip: don’t drink and take edibles in high altitude. (Expletive) brain diarrhea. I’ll make it up to you Beaver Creek!”

Swardson, who is best known for roles in shows such as Reno 911 and Portlandia, has been performing as a stand-up comic since the 1990s.

⁦@NickSwardson⁩ was just removed from the stage in Beaver Creek after incoherent rambling pic.twitter.com/lHvrDlJE3X

— Sean Guy (@seanrguy) March 4, 2024