Bryan Ferry Strikes A Catalog Deal With Iconic Artists Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group announced it has secured a catalog deal with Roxy Music legend Bryan Ferry.

According to Iconic, the deal encompasses a range of assets from across Ferry’s career, including his solo material, along with IP from his time as the vocalist and lead songwriter for Roxy Music.

“Bryan’s unique voice and genre-defying music have earned him a place among the most influential artists of our time,” said Beth Collins, Co-President of The Azoff Company. “We are honored to work with him to ensure his legacy continues to inspire and resonate with audiences.”

“I’m pleased to be working with everyone at Iconic on finding new ways to share my music with the world. I’m excited to see what possibilities unfold,” Ferry added.

Ferry’s catalog includes hits with Roxy Music such as “Oh Yeah,” “Love Is the Drug,” and “Dance Away,” along with solo material such as “The Right Stuff” and “This Is Tomorrow.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.