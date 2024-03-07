Alina Akhmadullina Named Director Of Label Services At The Syndicate

WEEHAWKEN, NJ Full service music promotion and marketing agency The Syndicate announced the expansion of its Label Services/Project Management division with the addition of Alina Akhmadullina as Director, Label Services.

Akhmadullina brings more than a decade of experience in music marketing and artist management to her new role, having most recently did a stint in marketing at BMG where she worked with artists such as Run The Jewels, Slash, and Billy Idol.

She also did a stint at Velvet Hammer Music & Management Group, where she worked with artists such as Alice In Chains and AFI while also managing her own artist, State to State.

Akhmadullina joins The Syndicate’s Label Services/Project Management team which launched a year ago and is currently led by Rob Gross.

“Alina brings a depth of knowledge, unparalleled enthusiasm, and a loaded range of skills to The Syndicate,” says Gross, SVP of Label Services. “As we build out the Label Services/Project Management division and offerings, Alina will be a pivotal force behind our upward build and growth.”

“In just over a year, Rob has built a thriving project management department that is primed for exponential growth. Alina is the perfect addition to help push the department forward and her incredible work ethic will be instrumental in moving forward a variety of exciting projects for our clients. We’re thrilled to have her on the team,” added The Syndicate’s General Manager and Partner Graham Rothenberg.