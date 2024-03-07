AntsLive Signs A Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — MOBO-nominated North London rapper AntsLive has signed a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group.

A relative newcomer to the international rap stage, AntsLive went viral in 2023 behind his hit “Number One Candidate” and follow-up debut mixtape Just A Matter Of Time

Since then, he’s accumulated more than 10 million streams and been nominated for two MOBO Awards in 2024, including Best Newcomer, and Best Video for “Number One Candidate” (Directed by his manager Tom Emmerson).

“I’m grateful to be kicking off the year by joining the Warner Chappell roster. Susie helped make my experience at the Vegas camp a turning point in signing the deal, and I’m so happy to have a female heavy team with Shani and Amber on board as well. They all get my vision, so I know we’ll get the best out of each other as we create new projects together this year,” said AntsLive while signing with WCM.

“AntsLive is one of the hottest and most distinct rappers in the UK at the moment. His personality and drive are second to none. How many artists would strap themselves to a plane for a video shoot?! I’m really grateful that he’s given us the chance to partner with him and we can’t wait to get stuck in and help create the next chapter of his career,” added Susie Woodbridge, A&R Manager for Warner Chappell Music UK.