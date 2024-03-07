The Music Forward Foundation Announces All Access Fest 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music Forward Foundation, the Live Nation-affiliate education non-profit will be the presenter of All Access Fest when it takes place at the Hollywood Palladium on April 10th.

The event provides youth with an opportunity to discover a variety of potential career paths in the live entertainment industries as part of a daylong festival environment.

Activities for the day include panels, one-on-one networking, hands-on workshops, experiential lounges, and more with more than 100 professionals from some of the industry’s best-known companies, including BMG, Live Nation, Downtown Music, Concord, Ticketmaster, and more.

Featured speakers and industry experts include Ashley Dailey (Founder & CEO, Artist Manager, Breakroom17), Blu DeTiger (Artist, Musician & Bass Guitarist), Brandon Holman (VP Marketing & Wellness, Guin Records), Bryan Mooney (Global VP of A&R, Downtown Music), Cassie Petrey (Co-Founder & CEO, Crowdsurf), Courtney Young (Head of Label Services, Too Lost), Dani Chavez (Chief Marketing Officer & Artist Manager, FM Group @ YMU), Gabi Kochlani (Founder & Head of A&R, The Grey Administration), Harrison Golding (VP Strategic Marketing, EMPIRE), Jamie Hart (Founder & CEO, Artist Manager, Hart & Songs), Julien George (Music Marketing Executive, Create Music Group), Nicole Rich (Director of Promotion & Publicity, Big Loud Rock), Ralph Torrefranca (Sr. Director A&R, Angry Mob Music), Rebecca Cress (Director, Business Strategy, BMG), and more.

Exhibitors include 1500 Sound Academy, °1824 / Universal Music Group, AEG, AlphaTheta Music, Belmont University, Crowd Surf, Girls Make Beats, Group Effort Initiative, HeadCount, Inner City Arts, Industry In Spanglish, Klicks by Kam, Live Nation, Los Angeles Film School, Lux Lighting, Mobile Sessions, Musicians Institute, Ones To Watch, RAMP’D, Ticketmaster, Traklife Music Network, UCLA, and more.

Now in its seventh year, the event will be open to Young people (ages 16-24) interested in a career in music and live entertainment. 1,200 diverse students from Southern California high schools and West Coast colleges are expected to attend.

Additionally, a virtual edition of the All Access Fest will take place on September 10, 2024.

Event Details:

Exclusive Main Stage Programs – Focusing on live entertainment and production, branding, marketing, music creation, and distribution, experts will be featured in speed-style chats on stage that will set the scene for discussions inside the Palladium.

Interactive Roundtables – These exciting small group discussions will have students sitting beside industry execs, learning from them, and getting tangible advice for a particular career pathway and/or general thoughts.

Readily Accessible Industry Mentors – When in doubt, students can talk with the various industry executives roaming and stationed throughout the venue. They’ll have an ask me anything mentality and will be there to help wherever needed or just have a casual chat. Think of it as meeting your favorite character at a theme park.

College and Career Fair – Explore booths and activations from today’s top music companies, colleges, and career opportunities.

Community Booths – Explore booths and activations from industry and community organizations.

Artist Interactive Hub – This space will feature hardware such as musical instruments, and software such as audio engineering technology.

A&R Listening Sessions – Students can get their music heard by A&R, publishing, and recording executives.

For more information, visit https://musicforwardfoundation.org/all-access-fest/.