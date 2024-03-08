TikTok Asks Users To Call Congress Before It ‘Strips 170M Americans Of Their Constitutional Rights’

(Hypebot) — TikTok sent users in the US a notification Wednesday warning that “Congress is planning a total ban of TikTok” with a link to call their Congressperson.

“Speak up now – before your government strips 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression,“ the message reads. “This will damage millions of businesses, destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country, and deny artists an audience.”

This campaign came days after the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act was introduced in the US House of Representatives. This bipartisan bill would require that TikTok be sold by Chinese-owned ByteDance or removed from US app stores.

The White House also signaled its support.

