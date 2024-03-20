Another Planet Entertainment Announces Plans For A New Sacramento Concert Venue – Channel 24

SACRAMENTO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment announced a West Coast expansion with Channel 24, a brand new concert venue in Sacramento.

The 2,150-capacity venue will be located at 1800 24th Street and will feature a primary performance space with a general admission floor along with reserved seats in a tiered balcony.

The venue will feature multiple bars and food options, along with a dedicated VIP area and an open-air patio accessible from the upper floor. The building will also house Channel 24’s operational offices.

Channel 24 is already under construction and is expected to be open in the first quarter of 2025.

According to APE, the new venue was launched after the 2023 Sacramento Music Census revealed that the area needed more music venues to support mid-tier acts touring through Northern California and Nevada.

“We have so many artists touring through Northern California that have to skip Sacramento because there is not an appropriately sized venue for them to play. Channel 24, right in the heart of the city, fills that need, and we hope that the venue quickly becomes an integral part of Sacramento’s vibrant live music scene,” stated Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals, Another Planet Entertainment.

APE’s new concert venue will join the company’s existing venue portfolio that includes the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, the Fox Theater in Oakland, the historic Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, The Independent and Castro Theatre in San Francisco, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys and The Bellwether in Los Angeles, among others.