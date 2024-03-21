How To Charge The Right Amount For A Concert Ticket

(Hypebot) — Are your shows too cheap? Or maybe you worry you are robbing people? This guide explains calculating your door charges and finding your Goldilocks ticket price.

by Chris Robley of Reverbnation Blog

As a touring musician, you want to pick the perfect price for your concert tickets or door charge.

Not so high that it becomes prohibitive for fans and you can’t fill the venue. But not so cheap that you sell out instantly and leave potential profits on the table.

So are your shows too cheap? Or too expensive?

Well, the answer may be… BOTH!

Here’s why.

The most successful artists offer a range of ticket prices

If a superstar like Olivia Rodrigo or SZA performs in a city near you, do they charge one price? Most often not. There’s a whole range of ticketing options.

In the context of YOUR music and career, you might say, “Well, of course! Those superstars are playing massive venues. That’s just… seating options. Cheaper nosebleeds. Middle-tier seats. And a pricey upfront section.”

You might dismiss the comparison if you play small clubs, general-admission venues, bar gigs, or house concerts. But don’t ignore the lesson. You CAN have a range of ticketing options even in those smaller settings.

Some fans are willing to spend more, so let them!

Before I get to specific recommendations for premier ticketing offers, I want to clearly state the premise of this article:

If you can earn more money offering an exclusive experience to select fans, and offering that VIP experience doesn’t get in the way of you performing a great show for every attendee, you should absolutely do it!

A little exclusivity goes a long way, so make sure to have a ticket tier for several types of fan, including:

The casual fan (general admission, door charge, balcony seating)

The true fan (better seating, advanced admission, more intimate experiences)

The diehard fan ( special treatment, VIP merch, backstage access)

How indie musicians can offer premier concert packages

Let’s look at some unique ticketing options you may have.

House concerts:

Charge more for the four or five seats in the front row

Charge more to eat dinner with a few fans at the host’s house before the show

Charge more for a ticket/merch bundle where you autograph vinyl while talking with the attendee

General-admission club:

Charge more for a VIP ticket where they can watch from the side of the stage

Charge more for people to attend your soundcheck

Charge more for VIPs to hang out with you for 15 minutes between the soundcheck and set

Ticket/merch bundles apply here too!

Exclusive merch:

Charge more (standalone or as a ticket bundle) for merch that can only be purchased at THIS particular show

Give away signed concert posters to anyone who buys other merch

Participatory experiences:

Charge more to let someone co-produce the concert by collaborating on the setlist, props, stagewear, etc.

Charge extra for one lucky person who’ll jump up on stage to perform with you, or banter before the song, or to propose to their partner, or wish happy birthday to a friend, etc.

Charge more for the bar’s themed cocktail to be named by one lucky fan

Fan recognition discounts:

Charge LESS for your fanclub subscribers or Patreon supporters

Charge LESS for anyone who owns your NFTs or holds your social token

Charge LESS (or free) for your street team or local champions

Conclusion

Those are just SOME of your options to offer a range of prices and experiences.

You may be somewhat limited, of course, by the ticketing platform, the venue, or the promoter. If so, work around those issues by using your own email list and things like PayPal or Venmo.

The point I’m trying to make: One-size-fits-all pricing usually means you’re missing out on a chance to make more money and (maybe more important) make deeper connections with your audience.

When it comes to pricing, make sure your casual fan can afford to attend, but give anyone who wants a more memorable experience the ability to pay you for it!