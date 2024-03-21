The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Singer-Songwriter Paul Brady

Singer-songwriter Paul Brady is an Irish icon whose songs have been covered by Tina Turner (“Steel Claw” and “Paradise Is Here”), Bonnie Raitt (the title song of her album “Luck of the Draw” as well as “Not the Only One” and “Steal Your Heart Away” and more), Brooks & Dunn (“The Long Goodbye”- co-written with Ronan Keating), Jimmy Buffett (“The World Is What You Make It”) … the list goes on and on. This is Paul’s story.

