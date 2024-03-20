The Sphere To Host Its First Keynote Corporate Event

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment announced that the already-iconic Sphere in Las Vegas will host its first keynote address, highlighting the high-tech venue’s capabilities for corporate events.

The keynote will feature Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Antonio Neri, and will take place at the venue on June 18 as part of HPE Discover 2024.

“Sphere is where the world’s biggest artists, and now the biggest brands, go when they want to create an experience unlike any other,” said Jennifer Koester, President, Sphere Business Operations at Sphere Entertainment. “Sphere is a next-generation medium and a powerful platform for companies to educate and demonstrate – connecting with their audiences in a way they can only do at Sphere. The HPE keynote will leverage the venue’s cutting-edge technologies to deliver a bespoke experience that sets a new bar for brand storytelling and corporate events.”

“Big moments call for bold moves,” said Jim Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “At the core of HPE’s rapid transformation is a commitment to bringing innovative, new experiences that engage new audiences and define the future. Sphere is the perfect venue for us to declare what’s next for our brand and to bring to life the technologies that will enable enterprises to thrive in the AI era.”