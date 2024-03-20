MSG’s Garden Of Dreams Foundation Announces Charity Auction For 2024

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Garden of Dreams Foundation announced plans to hold an online auction ahead of the upcoming Garden of Laughs comedy benefit on the charity auction site, Charitybuzz.

The auction will help to raise funds to support the Foundation’s mission of improving the lives of children facing obstacles such as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness and foster care throughout the tri-state area.

Items available for bids in the auction include tickets to concert and sporting events along with VIP experiences participating MSG venues in the tri-state area.

Experiences on offer in the auction include:

• The Howard Stern Show, Stern Live! & Studio Tour: You and a guest sit in on a live broadcast of Stern Live! hosted by Gary Dell’Abate and Rahsaan Rogers. Then, receive a tour of the Howard Stern Show studio and offices from Gary Dell’Abate, and have a meet & greet/photo opportunity with Richard Christy and Sal Governale.

• A private Event Level Suite at the Olivia Rodrigo concert at Madison Square Garden on April 9, 2024. Includes 12 tickets in a suite on the Event Level with a personal suite attendant and a catered food and non-alcoholic beverage package.

• Two tickets to the Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden on June 8, 2024, plus VIP entry and an MSG merch package.

• Four tickets to the Noah Kahan concert at Madison Square Garden on July 15 or 16, 2024, plus VIP entry and an MSG merch package.

• Two tickets to the Pearl Jam concert at Madison Square Garden on September 3 or 4, 2024, plus VIP entry and an MSG merch package.

• Two tickets to a mutually agreed upon 2024-25 New York Rangers regular season home game with a meet & greet and photo opportunity with Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist, and watch him record the MSG Networks pre-game show.

• Two tickets to a mutually agreed upon 2024-25 New York Rangers regular season home game, plus a visit to the MSG Networks broadcast booth with sportscasters Sam Rosen and Joe Micheletti.

• Two tickets to the New York Rangers game on Sunday, April 7, 2024 vs. the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET, plus VIP entry, access to the Delta Club which includes complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages, a Bench Buddy experience for a youth aged 5-13, and a post-game on-ice photo.

• Two tickets to the New York Rangers game on Thursday, April 11, 2024 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET, plus VIP entry, access to the Delta Club which includes complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages, a Zamboni ride for a youth aged 5-13 during the 2nd intermission, and a post-game on-ice photo.

• Two tickets to the New York Knicks game on Friday, April 12, 2024 vs. the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30PM ET, plus a meet & greet with MSG Networks’ Hall of Fame Broadcasters Walt “Clyde” Frazier and Mike Breen.

• Two tickets to the New York Knicks game on Sunday, April 14, 2024 vs. the Chicago Bulls at 1:00 PM ET, plus VIP entry, access to the Delta Club which includes complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages, Ball Kid experience for a youth aged 5-13, and a post-game photo on the court.

• Four tickets to a mutually agreed upon 2024 New York Yankees regular season home game, plus two signed baseballs.

• Four tickets to a mutually agreed upon 2024 New York Mets regular season home game, plus access to the field to watch batting practice before the game.

• Four Coaches Club tickets and pre-game field passes for a mutually agreed upon 2024 New York Jets regular season home game, plus access to an on-field deck behind the Jets bench, food and non-alcoholic beverages, pre-game field passes, and a parking pass.

• Four tickets to a mutually agreed upon 2024 New York Football Giants regular season home game, plus four pre-game field passes and a parking pass.

The auction will precede the 2024 edition of the Garden of Laughs benefit concert, which takes place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 27. Hosted by Steve Schirripa, the event’s lineup for 2024 includes Bill Burr, Michael Che, Chris Distefano, Jim Gaffigan, Heather McMahan, Tracy Morgan, Sam Morril, and Jon Stewart. Celebrity and athlete presenters including Victor Cruz, Susie Essman, Edie Falco, Whoopi Goldberg, Doc Gooden, Adam Graves, Luis Guzmán, Henrik Lundqvist, Camryn Manheim, Jill Martin, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, John McEnroe, Chris Meloni, Mike Richter, Marc Roberge, CC Sabathia, J.B. Smoove, John Starks, Ben Stiller, Kenan Thompson, and Paul Wesley will also participate in the event.

Limited tickets remain for Garden of Laughs, and are available via Ticketmaster.com and at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.