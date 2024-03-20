C3 Presents Announces The Lineup For The Inaugural Country Calling Festival

OCEAN CITY, MD (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation’s C3 Presents is bringing country music to the East Coast next autumn with the debut of the inaugural Country Calling Festival.

Set for the Boardwalk in Ocean City on October 4&5, Country Calling features a lineup of more than 25 artists across three stages.

Headliners announced for the inaugural edition of the festival include Eric Church, Tyler Childers, and Lainey Wilson. The lineup also includes Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Brothers Osborne, Warren Zeiders, Dwight Yoakam, Clint Black, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, and more.

Festivalgoers will also be able to take advantage of culinary options such as curated food vendors at Country Calling as well as access the many businesses on Ocean City Boardwalk including restaurants, bars, variety shops and more.

Additionally, the boardwalk’s iconic amusement pier will be in full operation and will be accessible with the purchase of an event ticket.

Fans can find the entire lineup and by-day breakout on the Country Calling website, and tickets will be available on Friday, March 22 beginning with the Presale at 10am ET, followed by the public on-sale at 11am ET.