Megan Thee Stallion Announces Hot Girl Summer Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy award-winning recording artist Megan Thee Stallion shared the details for her forthcoming “Hot Girl Summer Tour” which will hit major venues across the U.S. and Europe this summer.

The tour is scheduled to officially get underway at the Target Center in Minneapolis on May 14th, with shows scheduled across North America before the segment wraps at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on June 22nd.

Megan The Stallion then heads across the Atlantic for a run of shows in Europe and the UK, starting on July 4th at OVO Hydro in Glasgow and winding down at the O2 in London on July 17th.

She then returns to the U.S. for a headlining slot at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington D.C. on July 27th.

News of the Hot Girl Summer Tour follows the release of Megan’s latest hit “Hiss” which landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month. The debut of the track marked the first time that a female solo rap artist has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 and also laid claim to the biggest first week on record for a solo female rap song.

Tickets for the Hot Girl Summer Tour will be available starting with a presale on March 20th with a general onsale starting on March 22nd.

2024 HOT GIRL SUMMER WORLD TOUR DATES

May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center^

May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^

May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival*

May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^

May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^

Jun 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Jun 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^

June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Jun 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Jun 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^

Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

Jun 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^

Jun 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^

Jun 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*

Jun 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^

Jun 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^

Jun 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena^

Jul 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Jul 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Jul 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Jul 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Jul 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Jul 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Jul 17 – London, UK – The O2

Jul 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival*

^With Support From GloRilla