BMI Pop Awards Honors Benny Blanco With BMI Presidents Award; Also Honors Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Jelly Roll & More

BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – At the 2024 Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) Pop Awards, held at the luxurious Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, BMI paid tribute to the best in songwriting, celebrating the talents and achievements of the industry’s brightest stars. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the BMI President’s Award to benny blanco, a distinguished songwriter and producer whose exceptional career has left an indelible mark on popular music. In addition, BMI’s Pop Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Publisher of the Year and BMI’s top 50 most-performed pop songs in the U.S. of the previous year were also announced. The private event was hosted by BMI President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mike O’Neill, and Vice President (VP) of Worldwide Creative Barbara Cane.

As the evening’s top honoree – Blanco, known for his versatility and ability to craft chart-topping hits across genres, was lauded by O’Neill as an “unstoppable creative force” whose unique artistry has shaped the contemporary music landscape. Blanco’s numerous collaborators, including Lil Dicky, John Janick, Blake Slatkin, and Ed Sheeran, sent heartfelt video messages expressing admiration for his talent and thanking him for his friendship and musical contributions.

Sia, a collaborator of Blanco’s, delivered a stunning tribute performance of Rihanna’s iconic hit “Diamonds,” which she co-wrote with Blanco. This added a special touch to the evening’s festivities.

Expressing his gratitude, Blanco said, “I’m not gonna live in the moment… and looking around at everyone and all of the things you’re achieving and hearing all of these amazing songs… I’m so proud because I’m thinking of how it felt when I won those awards.” He continued, saying, “We have the best job in the world, and we are so thankful and lucky to be in this room. We have the opportunity to make things better through music and help people. We’re giving the soundtrack to people’s lives.”

As a songwriter, record producer, actor, author and artist, blanco is renowned for his unique style and ability to craft chart-topping hits across genres. He has written and produced hits like “Circus” by Britney Spears, “Lonely” by Justin Bieber and “Eastside” featuring Halsey and Khalid, to name just a few.

He has also cultivated an extensive discography, collaborating with top-tier artists like Selena Gomez, Ke$ha, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Sia, SZA, The Weeknd and many more. Throughout his career, Blanco has amassed 29 No. 1 songs, a Golden Globe nomination and 11 GRAMMY nominations, including Producer of the Year. In 2013, Blanco received the Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and won the iHeart Radio Producer of the Year Award in 2017. He also has accumulated 55 BMI Awards, was named Songwriter of the Year four times, and won Pop Song of the Year in 2013 for “Moves Like Jagger,” performed by Maroon 5.

Blanco’s receipt of the BMI President’s Award places him among esteemed past recipients such as Taylor Swift, Pitbull, Noel Gallagher, Ellie Goulding, Imagine Dragons, Jay Kay (Jamiroquai), P!nk, Ludacris, Dwight Yoakam Brian Wilson and Willie Nelson, to name a few – underscoring his significance in the music world.

Swift was also recognized at the event, earning the title of BMI’s Pop Songwriter of the Year for her contributions to the most-performed songs of the previous year. Additionally, BMI unveiled the top 50 most-performed pop songs, with Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” earning the coveted title of BMI’s Pop Song of the Year. Sony Music Publishing received Publisher of the year for the seventh year in a row, representing 34 of the previous year’s most performed songs, including “Anti-Hero,” “Barbie World,” “Eyes Closed,” “Flowers,” “Trustfall,” and “Unholy” to name a few.

BMI also celebrated 53 first-time Pop Award winners, including Sabrina Carpenter (“Nonsense”), Ice Spice (“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2”), Jelly Roll and Rob Ragosta (“Need A Favor”), Kamille (“I’m Good (Blue)”), Stephen Sanchez (“Until I Found You”) and more – showcasing the depth and dynamism of today’s pop music landscape.

For the complete list of 2024 honorees, please visit the BMI website HERE.