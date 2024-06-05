Winners Announced For The Canadian Live Music Industry (CLMI) Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian Music Week (CMW), in partnership with the Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA), is pleased to announce the winners of the Canadian Live Music Industry Awards (CLMI Awards), hosted by prolific Canadian rapper Haviah Mighty which occurred Tuesday (June 4) at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto.
The 8th annual Canadian Live Music Industry Awards included Music Industry Hall of Fame inductions for multi-platinum, JUNO Award-winning Canadian artist deadmau5 and one of Canada’s most respected artist managers, Jake Gold of The Management Trust.
Marsha Vlasic, Vice Chair, Music Division, Independent Artist Group (IAG), was the recipient of the second annual International Agent of the Year and the Inaugural Most Powerful Women in Live Music Award from Women in Music Canada. The Industry Impact Award sponsored by Jampack was presented to Mark Monahan, Executive Director of Ottawa Blues Fest, which is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2024.
The evenings’ festivities included performances by host Haviah Mighty, contemporary blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and dark pop siren ari hicks, plus a special tribute to The Tragically Hip performed by The Pursuit of Happiness in honor of the previously announced 2024 Music Industry Hall of Fame Inductee Jake Gold of The Management Trust.
The CLMI Awards celebrated the ingenuity, perseverance, and excellence demonstrated by live music companies, individuals, and organizations over the past year.
The final 2024 CLMI Awards Winners are:
Music City of the Year
City of London
Best Teamwork in a Major Club
Danforth Music Hall
History Toronto
London Music Hall
The Phoenix Concert Theatre
Union Hall
Vogue Theatre
Best Teamwork in a Medium Club
Bronson Centre Music Theatre
Opera House
The Rickshaw Theatre
Starlite Room
The Velvet Underground
West End Cultural Centre
Best Teamwork in a Small Club
The Drake Underground
Fox Cabaret
Lefty’s Well
Mills Hardware
Le Quai des Brumes
Rum Runners
Best Teamwork in a Small Arena
Budweiser Gardens
Canada Life Centre
Canadian Tire Centre
Coca-Cola Coliseum
Scotiabank Centre
TD Place
Best Teamwork in a Large Arena
BC Place
Centre Bell
Rogers Arena
Rogers Place
Scotiabank Saddledome
Videotron Centre
Best Teamwork in a Soft Seat Theatre/Performing Arts Centre
Algonquin Commons Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre
The Broadway Theatre
Sanderson Centre Wolf Performance Hall
Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre
Small Festival of the Year
Hillside Festival
Kaslo Jazz
lavender wild
Nova Scotia Music Week
Squamish Harvest Moon Festival
Winterruption YEG
Medium Festival of the Year
Area 506
NXNE
Rifflandia
Riverfest Elora
Rock the Park
Sommo Festival
Major Festival of the Year
Boots and Hearts
Calgary Stampede
Festival D’Éte de Québec
Shambhala Music Festival
Supercrawl
Winnipeg Folk Festival
Green Operations Festival of the Year
Squamish Harvest Moon Festival
Winnipeg Folk Festival
New Touring Artist of the Year
Dylan Sinclair
The Free Label
Garret T. Willie
Jake Vaadeland
Josh Ross
TALK
BrandxMusic Program of the Year
Concert Week powered by RBCxMusic
EMB Inc. (EMB Music Group)
Scotiabank Arena’s Transformation into October’s Very Own Arena
TD Music at Union Station Launch of SiriusXM’s Mixtape: North
TD Music Connected Series
Road Warrior of the Year
Brendan Kennedy
Casey Carvalho
James Bundy
Tim Pearsall
Your Future Boss
Brooke Dunford
Chelsea O’Neill
Delaney Lyngard
Julien Matwawana
Lisa LaRocca
Yvette Angela
Agent of the Year, Sponsored by Live Nation
Christopher Geoghegan
Jeremy Giacomin
Joel Baskin
Ralph James
Tao-Ming Lau
Tom Kemp
Manager of the Year, Sponsored by Scotiabank Arena
Coalition Music
Eli Wener
Elise Roller
Judith Coombe
Laurie Lee Boutet
Tracey Wilder
Production Manager of the Year
Brad Ferguson
Chad Guy
Dan Brooks
Kevin Duffy
Megan Paquette
Robbie Zgaljic
Concert/Club Talent Buyer of the Year
Chelsea O’Neill
Emmanuel Patterson
Farhad Ghousy
Mark Russell
Ruben Ramalheiro
Timur Inceoglu
Festival Buyer of the Year
Adam Oppenheim
Alex Primeau
Brooke Dunford
Carly McFadden
Nick Middleton
Tim Potocic
A/V Production Company of the Year
Decibel Entertainment
DL Sound & Light Sound
Hinter Live
PA Shop AV Solutions
Solotech Audio Visual Solutions
Source Pro Audio + Light
Community Impact
Canada’s Music Incubator
Deb Beaton-Smith
Halifax JUNO Host Committee
Inside LIVE!
Music Nova Scotia
National Music Centre
