Winners Announced For The Canadian Live Music Industry (CLMI) Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian Music Week (CMW), in partnership with the Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA), is pleased to announce the winners of the Canadian Live Music Industry Awards (CLMI Awards), hosted by prolific Canadian rapper Haviah Mighty which occurred Tuesday (June 4) at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto.

The 8th annual Canadian Live Music Industry Awards included Music Industry Hall of Fame inductions for multi-platinum, JUNO Award-winning Canadian artist deadmau5 and one of Canada’s most respected artist managers, Jake Gold of The Management Trust.

Marsha Vlasic, Vice Chair, Music Division, Independent Artist Group (IAG), was the recipient of the second annual International Agent of the Year and the Inaugural Most Powerful Women in Live Music Award from Women in Music Canada. The Industry Impact Award sponsored by Jampack was presented to Mark Monahan, Executive Director of Ottawa Blues Fest, which is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2024.

The evenings’ festivities included performances by host Haviah Mighty, contemporary blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and dark pop siren ari hicks, plus a special tribute to The Tragically Hip performed by The Pursuit of Happiness in honor of the previously announced 2024 Music Industry Hall of Fame Inductee Jake Gold of The Management Trust.

The CLMI Awards celebrated the ingenuity, perseverance, and excellence demonstrated by live music companies, individuals, and organizations over the past year.

The final 2024 CLMI Awards Winners are:

Music City of the Year

City of London

Best Teamwork in a Major Club

Danforth Music Hall

History Toronto

London Music Hall

The Phoenix Concert Theatre

Union Hall

Vogue Theatre

Best Teamwork in a Medium Club

Bronson Centre Music Theatre

Opera House

The Rickshaw Theatre

Starlite Room

The Velvet Underground

West End Cultural Centre

Best Teamwork in a Small Club

The Drake Underground

Fox Cabaret

Lefty’s Well

Mills Hardware

Le Quai des Brumes

Rum Runners

Best Teamwork in a Small Arena

Budweiser Gardens

Canada Life Centre

Canadian Tire Centre

Coca-Cola Coliseum

Scotiabank Centre

TD Place

Best Teamwork in a Large Arena

BC Place

Centre Bell

Rogers Arena

Rogers Place

Scotiabank Saddledome

Videotron Centre

Best Teamwork in a Soft Seat Theatre/Performing Arts Centre

Algonquin Commons Theatre

Burton Cummings Theatre

The Broadway Theatre

Sanderson Centre Wolf Performance Hall

Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre

Small Festival of the Year

Hillside Festival

Kaslo Jazz

lavender wild

Nova Scotia Music Week

Squamish Harvest Moon Festival

Winterruption YEG

Medium Festival of the Year

Area 506

NXNE

Rifflandia

Riverfest Elora

Rock the Park

Sommo Festival

Major Festival of the Year

Boots and Hearts

Calgary Stampede

Festival D’Éte de Québec

Shambhala Music Festival

Supercrawl

Winnipeg Folk Festival

Green Operations Festival of the Year

Squamish Harvest Moon Festival

Winnipeg Folk Festival

New Touring Artist of the Year

Dylan Sinclair

The Free Label

Garret T. Willie

Jake Vaadeland

Josh Ross

TALK

BrandxMusic Program of the Year

Concert Week powered by RBCxMusic

EMB Inc. (EMB Music Group)

Scotiabank Arena’s Transformation into October’s Very Own Arena

TD Music at Union Station Launch of SiriusXM’s Mixtape: North

TD Music Connected Series

Road Warrior of the Year

Brendan Kennedy

Casey Carvalho

James Bundy

Tim Pearsall

Your Future Boss

Brooke Dunford

Chelsea O’Neill

Delaney Lyngard

Julien Matwawana

Lisa LaRocca

Yvette Angela

Agent of the Year, Sponsored by Live Nation

Christopher Geoghegan

Jeremy Giacomin

Joel Baskin

Ralph James

Tao-Ming Lau

Tom Kemp

Manager of the Year, Sponsored by Scotiabank Arena

Coalition Music

Eli Wener

Elise Roller

Judith Coombe

Laurie Lee Boutet

Tracey Wilder

Production Manager of the Year

Brad Ferguson

Chad Guy

Dan Brooks

Kevin Duffy

Megan Paquette

Robbie Zgaljic

Concert/Club Talent Buyer of the Year

Chelsea O’Neill

Emmanuel Patterson

Farhad Ghousy

Mark Russell

Ruben Ramalheiro

Timur Inceoglu

Festival Buyer of the Year

Adam Oppenheim

Alex Primeau

Brooke Dunford

Carly McFadden

Nick Middleton

Tim Potocic

A/V Production Company of the Year

Decibel Entertainment

DL Sound & Light Sound

Hinter Live

PA Shop AV Solutions

Solotech Audio Visual Solutions

Source Pro Audio + Light

Community Impact

Canada’s Music Incubator

Deb Beaton-Smith

Halifax JUNO Host Committee

Inside LIVE!

Music Nova Scotia

National Music Centre

About the Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA)

The Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) is the voice of Canada’s live music industry. Established in response to an identified need in the industry, the CLMA represents venues, clubs, concert promoters, festivals, talent agencies, arenas, performing arts centres, industry associations and networks, and suppliers to the sector. Its mission is to entrench the economic, social, and cultural value of live music, creating the conditions for concerts to thrive, from coast to coast.