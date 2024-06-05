AEG’s Crypto.com Arena & Peacock Theater Expand Collaboration With Sustainability Company r.World

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – AEG continues its dedication to sustainability by expanding its partnership with r.World, the nation’s leading reuse platform, will introduce the reusable r.Cup program at Crypto.com Arena and Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on a full-time basis. Collaborating with hospitality partner Levy, both venues will replace all single-use cups at their food and beverage outlets with r.Cup, marking a significant step towards long-term sustainability.

This progressive initiative will be announced during the 2024 Green Sports Alliance Summit, set to take place on the L.A. LIVE campus from June 11-13—the rollout of the r.Cup program will commence with select events starting on August 15, 2024, including the Los Angeles Sparks vs. New York Liberty WNBA game at Crypto.com Arena and rising Latin star Young Miko’s performance at Peacock Theater. Subsequently, the program will be implemented full-time as the NBA and NHL seasons kick off on October 1, 2024, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings leading the way.

“We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader like r.World and utilize their reuse program full time as we continue to expand our sustainability pledge at Crypto.com Arena and Peacock Theater,” said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. “We are excited to be the first arena in Southern California to introduce a full-time reusable cup program as it came to us via our AEG Sustainability team, along with a pilot program at two sold-out Depeche Mode concerts in December 2023 at the artist’s request. We were sold on their incredible program and look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with r.World.”

The r.Cup program, aimed at reducing waste within beverage operations, has garnered widespread adoption, with 10 AEG venues and several Goldenvoice music festivals across the U.S. already embracing it. Crypto.com Arena’s decision to implement the program full-time reflects its dedication to environmental responsibility, considering the significant waste reduction generated at the venue and throughout the L.A. LIVE campus.

“Moving to a reusable system is among the most important ways large-scale food and beverage operations can make meaningful short-term impact on the environment,” said Mary McCarthy, Vice President of Sustainability at Levy. “Success takes everyone pulling in the same direction, from the venue operations and food and beverage team members to fans and guests. We continue to champion these programs because each one unlocks learnings to take reusable ecosystems to a new scale.”

“After our successful pilot in December, we’re thrilled to launch reuse permanently at Crypto.com Arena and Peacock Theater,” said Michael Martin, Founder & CEO of r.World. “Not only are they one of the world’s busiest and influential venues, but they are also a sustainability pioneer; the entire team is a class act, and they have been tremendous to work with. Their commitment to sustainability innovations like reuse is a game-changer and will play an important role in accelerating the impact and awareness of the reuse movement.”

The Coca-Cola Company, as the exclusive beverage partner for AEG and a partner of r.World played a pivotal role in facilitating this initiative. Coca-Cola products will be served in r. Cup’s reusable vessels align with the company’s global reuse ambitions within its World Without Waste packaging strategy.

“As a proud partner of AEG, we’re pleased to be part of their pioneering circularity efforts at their locations,” said Kurt Ritter, Vice President and General Manager of sustainability at The Coca-Cola Company North America. “This initiative is a testament to their leadership in sustainability and aligns with our global reuse ambitions within our World Without Waste packaging strategy. The significance of partnerships like this cannot be overstated — they are fundamental in making progress towards a better-shared future.”

“Waste minimization and ultimately waste avoidance is core to AEG’s sustainability program,” noted Erik Distler, AEG’s Vice President of Sustainability. “Through our partnership with r.World in the U.S. and reuse initiatives in-place in the UK and Germany, AEG is demonstrating its commitment to supporting and advancing the reuse economy. This announcement at L.A. LIVE catapults these efforts and sets a leading example of environmental responsibility in the industry.”

With this expanded collaboration with r.World, AEG continues to lead by example in environmental responsibility, providing reusable cups at venues across the U.S. and encouraging sustainable practices at its music festivals.