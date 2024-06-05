Puerto Rican Songwriter Kany García Announces North American Tour

SAN JUAN, PR (CelebrityAccess) – Puerto Rican songwriter Kany García has unveiled the Garcia Tour 2024, set to hit major cities across North America. Produced by Live Nation (LN), this exciting series of shows will kick off on October 9 in Dallas, TX, and make stops in San Jose, New York, Houston, and more before concluding on December 1 in Miami.

“I am very excited to bring my music to wonderful cities across the US and share García, my most recent album, which has been received with so much love from my fans,” said García. “Every concert is an opportunity to connect, share stories, and create unforgettable moments together. I cannot wait to see you, sing along, and celebrate life and music with you.”

The García Tour promises an unforgettable experience, allowing fans to enjoy her greatest hits alongside new tracks showcasing her artistic evolution. Renowned for her unparalleled talent and lyrical depth, García has won millions of hearts worldwide, firmly establishing herself as one of the most authentic voices in contemporary Latin music.

Her latest release, GARCÍA, reached impressive chart positions worldwide. The single of the same name went viral on TikTok, generating over 200,000 posts.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with a Citi presale today (June 5), followed by additional presales throughout the week. The general on-sale begins on Friday (June 7) at 10 am local time. Citi card members can access presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program.

Garcia Tour Tour Dates:

Wed October 9: Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Fri October 11: Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Sat Oct 12: Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sun October 13: Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Wed October 16: San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Thu October 17: Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Sat Oct 19: El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

Thu October 24: Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Sat October 26: Stamford, CT – The Palace Stamford

Sun October 27: New York, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden

Tue October 29: Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

Wed October 30: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Thu October 31: Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Fri November 1: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Thu November 7: Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Fri November 8: McAllen, TX – McAllen Performing Arts Center

Sat November 9: San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Sun November 24: Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Wed November 27: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat November 30: Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Sun Dec 1: Miami, FL – Kaseya Center