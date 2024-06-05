Puerto Rican Songwriter Kany García Announces North American Tour

SAN JUAN, PR (CelebrityAccess) – Puerto Rican songwriter Kany García has unveiled the Garcia Tour 2024, set to hit major cities across North America. Produced by Live Nation (LN), this exciting series of shows will kick off on October 9 in Dallas, TX, and make stops in San Jose, New York, Houston, and more before concluding on December 1 in Miami.
“I am very excited to bring my music to wonderful cities across the US and share García, my most recent album, which has been received with so much love from my fans,” said García. “Every concert is an opportunity to connect, share stories, and create unforgettable moments together. I cannot wait to see you, sing along, and celebrate life and music with you.”
The García Tour promises an unforgettable experience, allowing fans to enjoy her greatest hits alongside new tracks showcasing her artistic evolution. Renowned for her unparalleled talent and lyrical depth, García has won millions of hearts worldwide, firmly establishing herself as one of the most authentic voices in contemporary Latin music.
Her latest release, GARCÍA, reached impressive chart positions worldwide. The single of the same name went viral on TikTok, generating over 200,000 posts.
Tickets for the tour will be available starting with a Citi presale today (June 5), followed by additional presales throughout the week. The general on-sale begins on Friday (June 7) at 10 am local time. Citi card members can access presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program.
Garcia Tour Tour Dates:
Wed October 9: Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
Fri October 11: Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
Sat Oct 12: Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Sun October 13: Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
Wed October 16: San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
Thu October 17: Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
Sat Oct 19: El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
Thu October 24: Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Sat October 26: Stamford, CT – The Palace Stamford
Sun October 27: New York, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden
Tue October 29: Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
Wed October 30: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Thu October 31: Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
Fri November 1: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Thu November 7: Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Fri November 8: McAllen, TX – McAllen Performing Arts Center
Sat November 9: San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
Sun November 24: Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
Wed November 27: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Sat November 30: Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Sun Dec 1: Miami, FL – Kaseya Center